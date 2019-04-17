Severe Storms Expected To Move Into Parts Of Okla. Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - A small but potent storm is over New Mexico Wednesday morning. This will move across Oklahoma the next 24 hours and bring the highest risk of severe weather the state has seen so far this spring.
A cold front and dry line will be the focus areas for the storms.
Severe weather including large hail, severe wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat looks possible with large hail and damaging winds being the highest threat. Lightning will also be ferocious with several of the storms.
Northwest and South central, southeast Oklahoma are two localized severe area at the moment. Several storms will be super cells and rotate. In these areas hail could get as big as tennis ball sized.
The tornado threat is low except in SC, SE Okla. where it will be moderate for a a while this evening.
A cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday night. This will shove tornado chances east as we start Thursday.
