2 Arrested After High-Speed Overnight SW Oklahoma City Chase
Wednesday, April 17th 2019, 4:16 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people are in jail after leading police on a high speed chase Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, officials said.
According to police, the chase ended when the driver crashed out near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue, close to his home.
The driver was driving a stolen red truck and reached speeds of up to 110 mph.
After crashing out, the suspect attempted to run into his house and hide, but police surrounded it and the driver came out. The passenger also attempted to run away but was quickly taken into custody, according to police.
The two are now in the Oklahoma County jail.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.