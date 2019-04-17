The food giant declined to say how many packages of the cookies are being recalled. The recall involves 13-ounce packages with one of four best-by-dates: Sept. 7, 2019, Sept. 8, 2019, Sept. 14, 2019, and Sept. 15, 2019.

Consumers are advised not to eat the product. Those looking for more information can call the company at (844) 366-1171 to get more information.