OU Football Springs Forward To Summer
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The OU football team had their last practice of the spring season Tuesday. The next time the Sooners will have organized practices will be the start of training camp in August.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch says his unit improved throughout the spring, but admits there's a long way to go.
"I don't see a fast defense yet," Grinch says. "Certainly not an elite defense, but I wouldn't even make the claim, the top half of the country."
OU cornerbacks coach Roy Manning says players shouldn't spend too much time relaxing over the summer, because no starting spot is safe.
"If a freshman comes in and outperforms a senior, then that freshman will be on the field, as far as I'm concerned," says Manning.
The Sooners open the regular season August 31st at home against Houston.