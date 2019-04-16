Terminally Ill Vietnam War Veteran Gets Dream Fulfilled
OKLAHOMA CITY - A 66-year-old Vietnam War veteran in hospice care got the rock star treatment at an Oklahoma City Dodgers baseball game.
Richard Dell’Antonio has “end stage” heart disease. Dell’Antonio wanted to attend a New York Yankee’s game before he died, but graciously accepted the Dodgers’ offer to attend a game.
Dell'Antonio says he joined the military and served in the Vietnam War at a very young age.
“Some of us came back home and committed suicide, others came home and saw some people actually cared about what we saw, and what we done. I live like that all the time,” said Dell’Antonio.
Dell'Antonio is now in the care of Centennial Hospice.
When the Oklahoma City Dodgers and Mickey Mantles's found out he wanted to see a baseball game as part of Centennial's "Dream Fullfillment Program", they moved into action. Before the game, Mickey Mantle’s Steak House treated Richard and his family to steak and seafood.
"The community rallies behind the cause. All we needed to help was to connect the dots," said Molly Aittaniemi with Centennial Hospice.