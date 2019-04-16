Kay County Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Beat To Death
PONCA CITY, Oklahoma - A Kay County man is facing second degree murder charges after his girlfriend was found dead in her Ponca City apartment.
The victim's friend says she was beaten with a hammer and left for dead.
Her grandmother made the gruesome discovery after going to check on her.
Police found 20-year-old Brittney Adams on Friday, but believe she was murdered days, maybe even weeks prior to the discovery.
“I don't see why he did this, all she wanted to do was love him,” said Brittney Adams’ best friend Francisco Sandoval.
Sandoval says the news of his best friend's death, allegedly at the hands of her own boyfriend, left him in shock.
“I know about the physical abuse, but I would never in my mind think that he would kill her,” said Sandoval.
Court documents reveal Adams was found dead lying in a pool of blood on her living room floor.
“There was blood all over the walls, she was found underneath a blanket with bloody towels and she's going to have to be cremated because he beat her so bad,” said Sandoval.
Once arrested, Adams’ boyfriend William Overland told police the two had argued, and he admitted to hitting his girlfriend in the head and face nearly a dozen times. He said the beating ended when Adams pleaded with him to "please stop."
Overland said Adams reached up and touched his face and apologized for what she had put him through. Overland told officers, while he knew Adams was "hurt pretty bad" he "didn't think she would die."
“Now just think your kids is going to grow up without a father or a mother, because you decided to waste your life,” said Sandoval.
Sandoval said his friend had planned to leave Overland for good, but never got the chance.
“She was just so strong to me. I never thought she could be broken, ever,” said Sandoval.
He hopes her death gives other victims of abuse the strength to walk away before it's too late.
“Get out while you can, because you never know what tomorrow will bring,” said Sandoval.
Overland has not been formally charged but was arrested on a complaint of 2nd degree murder.