Man Faces Manslaughter Charges For Crash That Killed 2 Tecumseh Teens
A Pottawatomie County man is accused of killing two Tecumseh teenagers in a crash earlier this year.
Roger Dean Flint, 62, was booked into jail on two complaints of manslaughter.
In January 2019, 18-year-old Logan Deardorff and Shelby Johnson were killed. Both had been students at Tecumseh High School.
Tuesday, April 16, 2019, new court documents pointed to some dangerous risks Flint allegedly took. Investigators say he was going 122 miles an hour before the crash that killed the victims.
Also, sources said Flint had a history of seizures and should not have been behind the wheel.
“Just knowing this man is not going to be able to hurt anyone else is our focus. Because of course, none of this is going to bring our son back,” said Cheryl Mckenzie, Logan’s mother. “If you have a condition, a health condition, and you know it's unsafe for you to be driving…you’re on medication, or you know it's going to affect your driving ability, or possibly effect your driving ability, take a second thought before you get in that car.”
At the time of their deaths, classmates came together and mourned their friends during a service at Tecumseh High.
Logan’s mother said she is thankful for prosecutors, and for her faith in God. She hopes justice will come quickly.
“I believe that the minimum charge that he will receive will be a life sentence for him,” said Mckenzie. “Until today, we have not had any type of grieving time, or healing. Until this is over, we won't be able to start our healing process.”
McKenzie says she is trying to forgive her son's killer.
There's been no court date set in the case. Each count against Flint carries a minimum of four years behind bars.