Deputies arrested Timothy Reed at the scene, but he later bonded out and now deputies are searching for him. Investigators say at the time of the crash Reed was high on meth, had a revoked license and no insurance.



"I sit here everyday and think to myself, what did I do to deserve this? I can't figure out what it is that I did. But this man took everything from me. I would like him to serve the maximum sentence, because I am the one paying the maximum price," Jaime Rojas said.



If you have any information about where Timothy Reed is, call Creek County Sheriff's Office at 918-224-4964.