WATCH: Video Shows Strother Elementary Arson Suspect Setting The Fire
STROTHER, Oklahoma - New video released by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office shows a man break into Strother Elementary School and set the building on fire.
Fire crews were called to the elementary school, located at 36085 Eastwest 1140 Road, around 4:15 a.m. Monday. After arriving on scene, it was determined the fire was started around 2 a.m.
Investigators were on scene nearly all-day Monday looking through damage left behind.
Security camera footage shows the suspect break in through the cafeteria door with what appears to be a torch and gasoline can. The suspect can later be seen pouring gasoline throughout classrooms and a hallway, then set it on fire.
While walking back through the cafeteria to leave, the suspect is seen patting down his foot after catching it on fire.
Strother Public School Superintendent Kolby Johnson lives on campus and was one of the first to arrive on scene. Johnson has a message for the suspect responsible.
"You hurt a lot of young people. You might have been doing it for reasons to harm adults or something, but you hurt young people,” said Johnson. “There were pictures (posted) that the kids (created) that they had put on the walls and you destroyed all those things and hurt little children.”
Shortly after setting the fire, the suspect showed up to the Seminole Fire Department to report the fire he had internally set.
The suspect appeared to be driving a two-door pickup truck.
Sheriff deputies have no leads in the case. If you have any information, give the Seminole County Sheriff Office a call at 405-257-5445.