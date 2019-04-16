State Senate Approves New State Nebula
The state Senate turned its attention to outer space on Tuesday.
The state Senate overwhelmingly voted in favor naming the rosette nebula the official space dust of the state of Oklahoma.
"(For) Young people and adults that are interested in astronomy, this kinda gives them something to look to. Maybe a teacher has a reason to give a lesson during that day. So it designates the rosette nebula as the astronomical object for the state of Oklahoma," said Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman.
Senators agreed, voting 31-to-12 in favor of the measure. Opponents questioned whether legislators had better things to do with their time.
The bill already passed in the state House of Representatives, and now, it heads to the governor's desk.
