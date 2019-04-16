News
Police Fatally Shoot Dog During Arrest In SE OKC
Tuesday, April 16th 2019, 4:17 PM CDT
Updated:
A dog was fatally shot by police when officers were investigating a stolen vehicle report in southeast Oklahoma City.
The incident happened near SE 31st Street and Santa Fe.
Police were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle when a female suspect tried to run away.
Police said a dog charged at the officers and at least one officer shot it.
The female suspect was taken into custody. She has not been identified.
The dog died at the scene.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.