3 Suspects Wanted In Connection With Hotel Robbery In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are looking for possibly three people wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Southeast Oklahoma City hotel. The robbery and suspects were caught on camera.
The suspects checked into the Drover’s Inn Hotel on Interstate 35, only hours before the robbery last month. A hotel employee believes one of the suspects used his real name and not an alias to get a room.
Police are not releasing the suspect's name who rented a hotel room at this time, but they were able to get a photo of him and a woman.
The police report states that the two checked in together, and the man came back to the front office minutes later.
“Came back and indicated the room key was not working,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Got a different card that would get them into their room.”
Police said the hotel's surveillance video caught the man attempting to open the door to the front desk clerk's office but could not open it. The video also showed the man and woman leave the hotel in a teal-colored SUV.
The two suspects returned hours later in the same SUV, but with a third person. A man wearing grey sweats left the car and headed for the front lobby.
“There was also a citizen there in the lobby when the hotel got robbed,” said MSgt. Knight. “That person was ordered to the ground.”
The witness said the man was masked and armed with a handgun. The suspect kicked in the door of the desk clerk's office and demanded money from the register.
“The clerk actually refused to open the register for the suspect,” said MSgt. Knight. “The suspect got over the counter and opened the register for himself.”
The armed suspect got away with hundreds of dollars from the register and the witness’s money. Police said all three suspects took off in the SUV.
“Anyone with information on these three, we want to hear from them through Crime Stoppers,” said MSgt. Knight.
Police said they were not able to recover any fingerprints from the hotel.