"We're going to need glaziers to go up and individually remove all of the (individual pieces of glass) and take them down off site, clean them, restructure them, fill in the missing gaps, assess what's been lost, and then reinsert," she said.

"Fortunately," added Guerry, the region is home to "the world's best glaziers, who are trained using 12th century techniques, with the skills to make it beautiful and wonderful."

Notre Dame rebuilding costs

Reconstruction of Notre Dame will take around "40 years, if we're very fast maybe 20 years, but it will be a generation. This is going to be a huge communal effort. The cost will be exorbitant," Guerry said.

On Tuesday, hundreds of millions of dollars had been pledged to help rebuild the cathedral by corporations and individuals, including oil company Total and the billionaire Fracois-Henri Pinault, who is CEO of the parent company of fashion brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a cabinet meeting for Wednesday to discuss the plan for the restoration, with an afternoon session dedicated specifically to fundraising.

Governments including the U.K., Spain, and Russia also offered solidarity and assistance.

Notre Dame cathedral is owned by the French state and it -- along with some other historic buildings -- is not insured due to cost constraints, local media reported.

"Watching the spire on fire fall in real time is something that, as a medieval art historian, I could barely stomach," Guerry said.

However, seeing that much of the structure remained standing on Tuesday morning, "made me feel deeply connected to all the people in the medieval past who felt like, even if there was a terrible fire… if some things are still there, it's just this feeling of miraculous relief."