Amazon filed suit against a few sellers who were counterfeiting Lopreiato's product and won $60,000 in May 2018. That money went to Loprieato.



But now Mehta said Amazon wants to make it easier to remove fakes by teaming up with sellers in a new program called Project Zero.



"This is the first time we've given brands the ability to directly remove stuff from our store," Mehta said.



He showed us how approved sellers can identify and delete suspected counterfeit listings with just a few clicks.



"We are giving brands a lot of responsibility and…we will always have some level of vetting," Mehta said. "There's some powerful tools in there, and you wouldn't want some random person showing up and starting to remove products from our store."



The company said part of that vetting process is keeping the program "by invite." Only 500 brands are currently participating, but Mehta said that number will grow significantly. Amazon is also using artificial intelligence to search for fakes and offering sellers an option to add a special code to each product that buyers can scan with Amazon's app to make sure it's real.