NRA Sues Oklahoma City Based Ad Firm Ackerman McQueen
OKLAHOMA CITY - The NRA and Ackerman McQueen have been working together for 38 years. The ad firm is largely credited with turning the association into the political giant it is today.
The lawsuit filed in Virginia is alleging Ackerman McQueen illegally kept billing and contract records from the NRA. One of those contracts was the NRA President Oliver North, who hosts a show on the group’s streaming channel.
The NRA saying in part Ackerman is impending the group’s “pursuit of its public mission.”
The ad firm did release a statement about the lawsuit saying in part the suit is “frivolous, inaccurate and intended to cause harm to the reputation of the company and the future of that 38-year relationship.”
The suit follows recent public criticism from NRA leaders who openly questioned whether the group’s streaming channel NRA-TV, which is produced by Ackerman, has strayed too far from the group’s core mission.
The NRA has hired William Brewer as its attorney for the case. Brewer is the brother-in-law of Ackerman CEO Revan McQueen, which is being criticized by Ackerman as a conflict of-interest.
Read the following statement from Ackerman McQueen below: