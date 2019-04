(Jose Alvizures and his son Ervin / CBS NEWS)

Ervin's family does not believe he was mistreated while detained, though they said he has nightmares. Ervin said each night, he and other children said a prayer — some would cry.

Now, 326 days later, Ervin and his father are back together, awaiting the next hearing in their asylum case. On Tuesday in federal court, the ACLU said it will push for the government to speed up the process of identifying and reuniting any families that remain separated.