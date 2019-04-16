Tulsa Police: Man Beat Girlfriend, Killed Unborn Child
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man beat his pregnant girlfriend so badly it killed her unborn child.
The woman's boyfriend is now in jail and police say he has a history of domestic violence. In the arrest report, police say Colby Wilson had blood on his clothes and a fresh cut to his knuckles when they first spoke with him.
Wilson's mother called police and said her son was threatening to kill himself. Officers say they arrived at Sawmill Apartments and found the victim lying on the floor as Wilson's mother tried to give her CPR.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where police say doctors couldn't find the baby's heartbeat. Police say Wilson went to prison for domestic violence two years ago and according to the arrest report, the suspect's mother says he and his girlfriend had a history of violence in their relationship.
"So if you stay in that relationship, for whatever reason, if you believe you can change them or believe they have something to offer you, the only thing they potentially have to offer you is an early grave," said Sergeant Shane Tuell.
Wilson is now facing several charges, including first-degree murder and assault with intent to kill.