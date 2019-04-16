Over the weekend, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, released 15 years of tax returns, the most of any Democratic presidential contender. The senator and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, a lawyer, reported an adjusted gross income of about $1.9 million in 2018, substantially more than the $142,000 Harris declared in 2004 when she was the district attorney of San Francisco. They paid just under $700,000 in federal taxes, a tax rate of nearly 37 percent.

Over the past five years, the couple has paid over $2.2 million in federal taxes at an average effective tax rate of about 33 percent. Harris has been filing jointly with her husband since they were married in 2014.

Harris's 15 years of returns surpass the decade's worth of tax information from fellow Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand.

But among presidential candidates, Jeb Bush still holds the modern-day record for the size of a total tax release. The former Florida governor released 33 years of tax returns during his failed 2016 presidential bid.

With Congressional Democrats embroiled in a standoff with the White House over the release of President Trump's tax returns, the party's White House hopefuls will likely face pressure from activists to set an example and release their tax information.