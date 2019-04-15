My 2 Cents: Tiger Woods Roars Back To The Top
It's amazing, seems every sports fan I asked Monday lit up when I asked them about Tiger Woods victory at the Masters.
But not just sports fans, I was in a restaurant as Tiger Woods was finishing his unlikely win, and everyone seemed to be watching. Several had already paid their restaurant tabs but waited to see his triumphant march up 18.
The athletic accomplishment is almost unequaled, coming back at age 43 after five knee surgeries and four back surgeries.
He looked as fit as ever, and not quite so bulked up.
But could he overcome the very public disintegration of his marriage and his personal image, and if so what kind of person is he now? How would he react, with an “I showed you all” attitude?
I'll bet 99 percent of the people watching Sunday, golf fans and curious onlookers, were pulling for Tiger to win and hoping they'd see someone more personable and less perfect than he'd always presented himself as in the past.
His victories in the past always seemed to be for him, not the fans, Sunday he seemed to soak it all in. He celebrated with his little boy more than his caddie for a change.
That's the Tiger we were pulling for.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.