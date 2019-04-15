Former NFL Player, Oklahoma Native To Open Large Marijuana Grow In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A former NFL player with Oklahoma roots says he plans to open what will eventually be the largest indoor medical marijuana grow operation in the state.
Bryce Davis graduated from Duncan High School in 2008. He played football at UCO, and during a three-year NFL career, he was a dependable long snapper for the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Davis and his partners are transforming the old Steel Supply Co. building across the Oklahoma River from Bricktown into a 65,000 square foot medical marijuana growing facility. The company is called “Kola Organics.”
“I have personally witnessed terminal cancer patients treat their terminal cancer with cannabis oil and be cancer-free,” said Davis.
Kola Organics plans to launch several of their products this Thursday and Friday at “CannaCon” at the Cox Convention Center.