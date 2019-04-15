News
New Report Shows Oklahoma's Population On The Decline
A new report shows Oklahoma is losing population with the primary reason being work-related.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, which serves much of Oklahoma, released a report saying that in each of the past three years, more people moved out of Oklahoma than moved into the state.
The report says the Sooner State saw a boom in population growth in the early 2,000’s before the sudden downturn. The Federal Reserve says the state's economy, following a downturn in the oil industry, is the primary reason for more people leaving.