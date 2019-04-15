OKC Business Owner Upset Over Marijuana Dispensary Smell
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro business owner is upset over the smell coming from her neighbor.
Jessi Lane owns Roc Animal Training and Behavior at Southwest 89th Street and Walker Avenue. She says occasionally her business is filled with a strong odor of marijuana.
About a month ago, a dispensary opened right next door. Lane is worried about what it could mean for business.
“I have families in and out of here with kids. I don't want to lose business. I don't want a mom coming in with her school age kids and they smell something, and they think I'm doing something,” says Lane.
Lane has complained to the Medical Marijuana Authority.
The dispensary next door says it now uses a filtration system after hearing from Lane. The dispensary also got Lane special charcoal filters for her vents.
Lane says “Budz” doesn’t keep the filtration system on for long enough, but the owner maintains they only turn it off at night.
The owners of the dispensary say Lane is exaggerating the claims because she wants the dispensary gone.
“She's going to whatever it takes to get us out,” says Budz owner Terry Isaacs, who says his business has been toured by the Department of Health twice and has been cited.