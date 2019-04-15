Famed Fiddler Finds New Location For 'Double Stop Fiddle Shop' In Guthrie
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - It's been two months since the Double Stop Fiddle Shop in Guthrie was destroyed in a fire.
Owner Byron Berline said he acquired location to reopen the shop, across the street from the old location.
The musician was heartbroken in February when his business, and nearly every instrument in it perished.
“It's going to be an interesting experience to start over at my age,” Berline said.
Berline said he officially got the keys to his new shop’s building Friday.
“The previous owner will have to get his stuff out, which we're just about finished with that. Then, I'll start remodeling inside. We’ll have to take some walls down and put some bathrooms in, and this that and the other,” Berline said.
Berline hopes to have the renovations done and the new Double Stop Fiddle Shop open by summer.
That means he'll also need new fiddles. Berline said he has received offers for string instruments, plus monetary donations through several fundraisers since the fire.
“You don't realize that until something like this happens and then everybody just reaches out to you, all over the world actually,” Berline said.
Additional Byron Berline Band performances and benefits are planned, including a fundraiser May 7 in Guthrie.