Woods, 43, completed one of the most unlikely comebacks in the history of sports with his victory at Augusta National over the weekend. His career was derailed for nearly a decade after a series of personal scandals and several back surgeries that raised doubts about whether he would ever be able to play again.

Sunday's win was the 15th major victory of Woods' career and his first since 2008. He first won the tournament in 1997 at 21 years old, the youngest person ever to do so, and captured three more green jackets by 2005. The gap between his first Masters win and Sunday's victory was the longest in tournament history.

Mr. Trump owns a dozen golf courses in the U.S. and frequently spends his weekends at his clubs in Florida, Virginia or New Jersey. In February, he played with Woods and Jack Nicklaus at his course in Woods' hometown of Jupiter, Florida, tweeting a photo of the threesome on the tee box.

The president is in Minnesota on Monday for a roundtable discussion on tax reform and the economy.