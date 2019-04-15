News
Person Reportedly Hit By Vehicle In NE OKC
Monday, April 15th 2019, 10:59 AM CDT
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working an accident, involving a person being hit by a vehicle, Monday in northeast Oklahoma City.
This is reported to be in the 2400 block of N. Kelly.
Officials said the accident occurred in the Department of Human Services parking lot.
According to the report, one person ran out in front of the vehicle and was hit.
The driver of the vehicle called 911, police said.
The victim is being taken to the hospital.