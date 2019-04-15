People clung to the outside rails of the Simon Bolivar Bridge to watch as President Ivan Duque and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walked the same path taken by almost 4,000 Venezuelan refugees every day. The influx of refugees "has created a great social and economic shock," Duque said, standing next to Pompeo in the muggy Colombian heat. "But as I always said, we are here to help the Venezuelan people who are running away from a brutal dictatorship."