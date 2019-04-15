News
House Hit In SW Oklahoma City Drive-By Shooting
Monday, April 15th 2019, 7:24 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting, Monday in southwest Oklahoma City, officials said.
The investigation is centered around Southwest 60th Street and South Villa Avenue where two bullets hit a house, police said.
Officers responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. According to police, there were two people inside the house when the bullets hit it. No one was hurt inside, officials said.
Police said several suspects got out of their cars in the neighborhood and fired shots at the house before driving away.
Officers are looking for a white Charger or a white Chrysler vehicle.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.