1 Taken To Hospital, 1 On The Run Following NW OKC Apartment Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person was taken to the hospital and a suspect is on the run, Monday morning, following an overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, officials said.
According to police, a man who was shot multiple times and was found at a 7-Eleven near Northwest 16th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.
Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was shot at the Royal Oak Village Apartment, then put into a car and taken to the 7-Eleven.
Multiple calls came into the apartment and the gas station about the incident, officials said.
Emergency crews arrived to the gas station and and transported the victim to a local hospital.
Police do not have a suspect description at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.