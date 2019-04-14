Video Shows Love's Employee Save A Choking Customer
UNION CITY, Oklahoma - A life-saving moment was caught on camera in the Union City Love’s Travel Stop Friday.
The surveillance video, recorded by an employee and shared on Facebook, shows Ticresha Cox performing the Heimlich maneuver on a frequent customer, Tommy Robinson.
“I was praying the whole time because I was scared he wasn't going to make it,” Cox said.
Cox said she had only been working at Love’s a few weeks when Robinson began choking on a burger in front of her.
Without hesitation, Cox said she ran from behind the counter to help Robinson.
“I just went like, ‘God don't let this man die in front of me. Help me help me.’ Somehow, I was lucky enough to get him up. His foot bent and somehow, I lifted him up,” Cox said.
Robinson says he didn't even realize what happened until seeing the video.
“It's not every day somebody reacts as quickly as she did. I mean, watching the video I was shocked. I didn't even realize I passed out,” Robinson said.
Robinson said he’s a veteran, and that Cox’s reaction time rivals that of a soldier.
“It could have been a lot worse. So, I was very grateful,” Robinson said.
In addition to gaining a new friend from the rescue, Cox says she also learned a lesson from saving a life.
“Sometimes you need to just act and just help other people out, definitely in the days that we live in. I didn't know him. He was a stranger to me but his life was more important to me than anything else,” Cox said.