Tony Hawk Helps Break In Newest OKC Skate Park
Sunday, April 14th 2019, 8:27 PM CDT
Oklahoma City, OK - Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk helped break in the newest skate park in OKC Sunday afternoon.
Hawk and his company Birdhouse Skateboards helped unveil the new "Stars & Stripes" Skate Park near Lake Hefner just after 1 pm. The event was free and open to the public and featured a meet and greet with the Birdhouse Team including skater Clint Walker.
The park has been open since February but Sunday marks its official grand opening.