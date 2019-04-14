"She is a very strong person," Stahl said. "And stronger than I think [the public] realized."

In the "60 Minutes" interview, Pelosi outlines how she can use her position in spite of gridlock in Congress.

"The power of the speaker is to set the agenda," Pelosi tells Stahl. "We didn't have a speaker who would bring a gun bill to the floor. We didn't have a speaker who would bring a Dreamers issue to the floor. We do now. And that's a very big difference. The power of the speaker is awesome. Awesome."