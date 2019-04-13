Missing Persons Day Brings Community Together
Oklahoma City, OK - The loved ones of missing people and the law enforcement fighting to find them gathered for Missing Persons Day Saturday.
Adeline Jones said she has been searching for her missing brother, Paul “Squirrely” Barnett, for almost two years, after he went missing in Eufaula.
“It's very frustrating, very frustrating not knowing where he is and never expecting that could happen to you,” Jones said.
Saturday, Jones said she was given a small level of comfort and a sense of community at the event, held at the University of Central Oklahoma.
“It kind of gives you resources you can go to and people you can reach out to, knowing that you're not alone,” Jones said.
Jones was surrounded by others who also have missing loved ones. They relying on agencies like the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations to find them.
“In many cases, they don't even know an answer. Was it through violent crime that their family member was lost, or was it through an accident? What has happened?” OSBI Director Ricky Adams said.
Multiple resources were made available throughout the day to help find those answers. Adams and guest speaker, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, said they're utilizing new technology to solve missing persons and cold cases.
“It's important to ensure that the science that's available to the law enforcement, the opportunities that are available to assist law enforcement, to make sure that that is a priority for the office,” Hunter said.
As for Jones, she said she still has hope.
“If you have any information of whereabouts of Paul you can contact the local police,” Jones said of her brother.