Advocates Discuss Health Care Expansion In Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - Medicaid expansion was a large part of the Affordable Care Act. But multiple states, including Oklahoma, chose not to take expansion dollars.
Now, as the state's ranking continues to worsen, several Oklahoma based groups are hoping the state's legislature will listen to their concerns.
“This year, if we can mobilize enough Oklahomans, if we can ensure that state legislators understand the severity of the problem, this is the year that we can create public policy that will expand health coverage to every single individual who needs it. Which of course, includes individuals with disabilities,” said Angela Monson, Campaign Organizer with the Oklahoma Coverage Campaign.
The state of health care in Oklahoma, and possible policy solutions will be main topics of the upcoming forum, while also pointing out that, among those most affected, are those with disabilities.
“It’s not just about throwing money. It’s also about policy. Making changing policies, and applying for a new waiver,” said Jeff Hughes, with the group Progressive Independence.
Many other states have taken their concerns to voters, and that is the hope for some Oklahomans during this year's session.
“The expansion is expansion. Health coverage expansion. It could be Medicaid, or it could be other means that are developed by Oklahoma,” said Monson.
While the 2019 legislative session is nearing its end, Medicaid expansion has been reintroduced.
But Governor Kevin Stitt has gone back and forth whether to call for expansion.
In the meantime, those looking for care are left waiting.
“Sick and tired of not having the support that’s needed,” added Hughes.
