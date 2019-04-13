Several weeks ago, talks in Vietnam fell apart without any concessions from North Korea. The February negotiations for nuclear disarmament in Hanoi collapsed because the two leaders disagreed on sanctions and nuclear facilities, Mr. Trump told reporters.

In a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in this week in the Oval Office, Moon said he does not view the Hanoi summit as a failure, but part of a longer "process" toward denuclearization.

Mr. Trump's remarks on Saturday echoed comments he made at his meeting with Moon. Mr. Trump had described his relationship with Kim as "very strong" and said he believes North Korea "has tremendous potential."

Mr. Trump has faced some criticism for touting his relationship with Kim, the leader of an authoritarian regime.