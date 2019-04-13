Police: Suspect Detained By Witnesses In Deadly Bar Shooting In SE Tulsa
TULSA - Tulsa Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Saturday.
Officials said just before 2 a.m. Tulsa police officers responded to a reported shooting at the Stillhouse Bar and Grill located in the 8900 block of S. Memorial Dr.
Arriving officers found one victim that had been shot in the stomach, officials said.
Authorities said the suspect, identified as Cesar Fernandez, had been held and detained by witnesses of the shooting until police arrived.
According to the report, a fight that started inside of the bar and continued outside. That is when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, police said.
Fernandez was arrested and booked on one complaint of murder in the first degree.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The victim has not been identified at this time.