News
Cold And Gusty Temps And A Rainy Saturday
Showers are likely today as a storm system moves through central Texas.
Temperatures will fall through the 40’s this afternoon with a gusty northeast wind.
Wind chills will be in the 30’s today. It could get cold enough that a little snow is possible with the rain in western Oklahoma but very little if any accumulation is expected.
The rain will end from west to east overnight with temperatures dropping to the mid 30’s in the metro.
We will drop into the upper 20’s and low 30s in western Oklahoma.
Sunday looks a lot nicer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60’s.