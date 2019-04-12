As Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray coached on the sidelines, the eyes of Sooner Nation turned to a new trio of quarterbacks. Graduate transfer Jalen Hurts completed 11-of-14 attempts to rack up 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns (one passing, one rushing). Tanner Mordecai threw for 142 yards (11-of-24) and one passing score while Tanner Schafer leds the QBs with two passing touchdowns (6-of-7, 87 yards).