OU SPRING GAME: Red Tops White Under Friday Night Lights
Over 50,000 fans packed Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday night for their first glimpse at the 2019 Oklahoma football team. The Red squad defeated the White team, 35-14, in the annual Spring Game.
As Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray coached on the sidelines, the eyes of Sooner Nation turned to a new trio of quarterbacks. Graduate transfer Jalen Hurts completed 11-of-14 attempts to rack up 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns (one passing, one rushing). Tanner Mordecai threw for 142 yards (11-of-24) and one passing score while Tanner Schafer leds the QBs with two passing touchdowns (6-of-7, 87 yards).
Running back T.J. Pledger led the Sooners' ground game with 51 yards and one touchdown on seven carries.
Freshman receiver Theo Wease made the most of his three receptions with a pair of touchdowns and a total of 68 yards (22.7 per reception). Lee Morris produced 79 receiving yards on three catches, including one touchdown.
Chanse Sylvie and Bryan Mead led the tackling efforts with 4.5 each while Justin Broiles (interception) and Brendan Radley-Hiles (fumble recovery) registered takeaways.