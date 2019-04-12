News
Owasso Police Make Finals Of CBS Special 'Lip Sync To The Rescue'
Friday, April 12th 2019, 5:02 PM CDT
Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police have made the finals of a national competition with their lip sync video produced during the #LipSyncChallenge. The video was released last summer during the height of the competition among first responders.
Not only did they perform Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" but they put it together as a short film, inspired by Wayne's World as they drove around Owasso.
CBS Television Network chose their top 30 favorite first responder lip sync videos in a contest called "Lip Sync To The Rescue."
Related Story: Owasso Police Post Their Own Lip Sync Video On Facebook
CBS said the contest is an interactive countdown special where viewers vote for their favorite video, and the winner will be announced live during a new one-hour entertainment special later this year.
You can vote for Owasso Police at Lip Sync To The Rescue.