The plan, which was first reported by the Washington Post, is one of many ideas considered by the White House in recent months as President Donald Trump has railed against an ever-increasing number of Central American migrant families crossing the southern border. Officials are at the limits of what they can do, and have proposed and recycled numerous ideas that have never come to fruition. Trump and his aides have recently been discussing forcing asylum-seeking families to choose between whether they want to be detained together as their cases make their way through the courts, or are willing to send their children to government-run shelters.