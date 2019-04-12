News
Multiple Injuries After Vehicle Crashes In SW OKC
Friday, April 12th 2019, 9:28 AM CDT
Updated:
Multiple injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed in southwest Oklahoma City.
The crash happened Friday morning in the 4400 block of SW 29th Street.
Multiple people were injured in the crash and at least one was in critical condition, police said.
The eastbound lanes of SW 29th Street were shut down due to the crash.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.