Teen Accused Of Shooting Man During Argument In Stillwater
STILLWATER - The Stillwater Police Department says a 17-year-old male has been arrested after shooting his friend during an argument.
According to the report, officers received a call around 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, concerning a shooting at a home located in the 1100 block of South Adams.
Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was then stabilized and transported to a local hospital.
Stillwater PD says family members at the scene described the suspect as a family friend they’ve known for years. They told officers that the suspect brandished a handgun while arguing with the victim and fired a shot.
Around 11:50 p.m. that same evening, a Stillwater police officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle and with the assistance of the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was stopped. Officers located the suspect inside and took him into custody.
The suspect's name and the name of the victim have not been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. The Stillwater Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 405-372-4171.