Grady County Deputy's Quick-Thinking Saves 2 Stabbing Victims
GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma - A well-known Grady County sheriff’s deputy’s quick actions stopped a woman who had just stabbed her fiancé and her mother.
Corey Loftice was one of several law enforcement officers who responded to a double-stabbing call at the Winds of Oakridge Apartments in Chickasha. Lofice got there first, breaking down an apartment front door and subduing Lauren Day, who had barricaded herself in that apartment.
Loftice nearly died three years ago, after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Kidney Failure. However, an Oklahoma City woman donated one of her kidneys to Loftice in March of 2017.
“I’m just hoping to do what I want to, because if I wasn’t capable of being out on the streets, then I don’t know how much difference having a kidney would have been, if I couldn’t do what I love,” said Deputy Loftice.
Loftice went back to work in June 2017. He says he feels great, but says he’s having a hard time putting back on any of the 40 pounds he lost during his kidney failure ordeal.