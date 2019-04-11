News
Silver Alert Issued Heavener Man With Dementia
HEAVENER, Oklahoma - LeFlore County Sheriff's Office said a man with dementia is missing in Heavener. The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Harold Snyder.
He was last seen Thursday morning wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, cowboy boots and a brown cowboy hat.
A family member said they believe he is on foot and may have a small dog with him, white with brown and black spots.
If you know where he is, you're asked to call 911 or LeFlore County authorities at 918-653-2950.