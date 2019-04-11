EMBARK, Thunder Partner For Playoffs
The Oklahoma City downtown streetcars will be decked out in Thunder decals for the next few weeks to promote the playoffs.
“The Thunder have worked out a deal with us so that we can promote the playoffs onboard the streetcars,” Public Information Officer for EMBARK, Micheal Scroggins said.
Four EMBARK streetcars will sport the decals.
Scraggiest says this represents the relationship between the Thunder and EMBARK.
"Riderships do trend up when we have Thunder here at home, and we see a lot more activity," Scroggins said.
The Thunder benefits from this partnership too, according to Thunder Vice President of Corporate Communications Dan Mahoney.
When playoffs come to Oklahoma City later this month fans and visitors will be able to move from hotels, to local restaurants to the arena without worrying about parking or driving.
"It's substantial. This is an influx of out of town people, media and visiting team officials and league officials," Mahoney said.
The streetcar will also be free to riders on April 19, the first day of the playoff home games.
"That just coincides with our clean air initiative where we have third Fridays free from April all the way until September," Scroggins said.