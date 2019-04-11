News
Senate Committee Decides To Study Possible Cost Of Living Increase For State Workers
The Senate Retirement Committee passed a bill to look into a cost of living increase for state retirees, but retirees say lawmakers are just kicking the can down the road.
It's been 11 years since retired state workers like teachers and first responders have received a raise in their pensions. Now, they'll have to wait even longer.
The state House of Representatives voted for a cost of living increase, or COLA, for pensioners.
Instead, a Senate committee decided to study what impact a cost of living increase would have on the retirement systems.
If everything pans out, they would recommend a 2% increase. Retirees say they need help now.
The bill now moves to the full Senate floor.