Crime
1 In Custody After Warr Acres Standoff
Thursday, April 11th 2019, 3:52 PM CDT
Updated:
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma - One person has been arrested after a standoff at a Warr Acres apartment complex.
Police were serving a felony warrant Thursday when a person refused to come out of the apartment near Northwest Expressway and MacArthur Boulevard, officers said.
The Canadian County tactical team were training nearby and responded to the call in reference to the barricaded person.
The arrested person has not been identified.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.