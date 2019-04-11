News
Okla. Co. Jail Escapee Accused Of Carjacking 86-Year-Old Woman, Police Say
Thursday, April 11th 2019, 12:07 PM CDT
Updated:
An Oklahoma County jail escapee is accused of carjacking an 86-year-old woman over the weekend while he was on the run, Oklahoma City police confirmed.
Paul Joshua Thompson, 23, was arrested Sunday after he reportedly escaped from the county jail on Saturday.
Thompson walked away from jail when he was being held on a misdemeanor charge of concealing stolen property with a $2,000 bond.
Thompson was caught by investigators on Sunday near NW 23rd and Meridian.
He is now accused of carjacking an elderly woman on Saturday near NW 23rd and Portland Avenue.
When the vehicle was being driven away, the woman reportedly fell, hit her head and her hands were run over by her SUV's tires.