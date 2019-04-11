News
1 Arrested After Ramming Trooper Vehicle, High-Speed Pursuit In NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman is in custody Thursday morning after a high speed chase in northwest Oklahoma City, officials said.
According to officials, police attempted a traffic stop on a while Lincoln near Northwest 39th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said the driver refused to get out of the car.
The driver put the car in drive, hit a propane cage and hen put the car in reverse and rammed a Trooper vehicle, police said. She then took off reaching speed of up to 90 mph.
Troopers performed a tactical maneuver, ending the chase near Northwest 10th Street and North Rockwell Avenue, where the suspect was taken into custody, officials said.
According to police, the chase lasted less than 10 minutes.