EDMOND, Oklahoma - Firefighters Extinguish Large House Fire In NW Oklahoma City
According to officials, the fire was near Northwest 10th Street and North Portland Avenue.
Firefighters said when they arrived on scene they initially attacked through the garage area, but the fire quickly spread though the entire structure.
This is a vacant structure, according to fire officials. Neighbors said they've seen many squatters go in and out of the home.
Officials are unsure if the squatters contributed to the cause of the fire.
One of the major risks firefighters had to asses while attacking the fire was a large propane tack near the rear of the home, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story.