Crime
Suspect In Custody After Crashing Stolen Vehicle In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police say a suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a crash.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says the vehicle was stolen out of Del City.
Officers told News 9 the vehicle’s owner helped them find the suspect.
“The owner of the vehicle has a GPS tracking on the stolen truck,” said Captain Ronnie Beck with OKC Police.
The suspect hit another vehicle before crashing into a fence.
At this time, the suspect’s name has not been released.
